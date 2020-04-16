John Oliver Explains Why He Featured Joe Exotic Long Before 'Tiger King'

John Oliver was an early adopter of Joe Exotic.

The “Last Week Tonight” host told Seth Meyers that he saw compelling qualities in the “Tiger King” star for a segment in 2016 ― long before the controversial tiger keeper found fame in the Netflix documentary series. (Watch the clip above.)

In his bit about fringe hopefuls in the 2016 presidential election, Oliver recalled striking gold with Exotic and his campaign commercial.

“We were looking for kind of the craziest third-party candidate, found his ad, and it was like the lowest hanging, juiciest fruit,” Oliver said Monday on “Late Night.” “Almost you think, ‘Could this — could this be real? Mmm, so sweet. So juicy.’”