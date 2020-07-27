John Oliver Systematically Dismantles Fox News Dishonesty Over Portland Protests

John Oliver called out Fox News in general and host Sean Hannity in particular for the dishonest portrayals of the protests in Portland, Oregon after President Donald Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to the city.

Portland is among a number of cities where protesters have been demonstrating against police violence on Black people since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

On Sunday, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” said “things weren’t actually especially dire in Portland” and were de-escalating until the feds arrived. In some cases, those federal agents were seen wearing little to no identification, seizing people off the streets and dragging them into unmarked vehicles.

Oliver called such actions the opposite of a de-escalation.

“Masked individuals throwing people into an unmarked van is never a good idea if you want to de-escalate a situation,” he said. “It’s not even a good idea for a surprise bachelorette party.”