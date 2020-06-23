John Oliver Mocks Saddest Thing About Trump's Tulsa Rally Attendance

Welp. At least everyone at President Donald Trump’s rally had plenty of chances to socially distance.

To start his show Sunday night, John Oliver decided to address the elephant in the room — or rather that there was no one in the room for Trump’s rally on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump was reportedly stunned by an underwhelming turnout of only 6,200 people for the highly publicised event.

“There’s absolutely no one in the room with me right now, although interestingly that’s still somehow only slightly fewer people than were at president Trump’s Oklahoma rally last night, which was half empty despite his campaign claiming a million people had requested tickets.” Oliver said. The “Last Week Tonight” host mocked the campaign for building an outdoor stage for a planned but scrapped second speech, before he joked about a hilarious outcome of the underwhelming turnout: Trump getting trolled by Pink. In response to the Tulsa rally attendance, the musician tweeted, “I think I sold that same place out in five minutes #donkeyshow.”