John Oliver Reveals That Beyoncé Lion King Conspiracy Theory Is True

John Oliver is spilling the beans about Beyoncé and The Lion King.
The host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight voices Zazu in the remake of the Disney classic and, has confirmed Beyoncé’s image was later digitally edited into this cast photo:
Beyoncé voices the grown-up Nala in the movie, as well as performing Spirit, a new addition to the soundtrack.
“Yeah, she wasn’t there,” John told Stephen Colbert during an interview on THe Late Show. “If you look at my face, I look really intimated... and that’s because what I’m doing is imagining that I’m about to be put into a photo with Beyoncé.”
In fact, John is actually well-known for his fan-boying of the star.
Check out the interview in full below: