John Oliver Reveals The Donald Trump Question That 'Pisses' Him Off The Most

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver has divulged the question he gets asked about the Trump era that probably annoys him the most.

Namely, whether he thinks the comedy about the chaos and division caused by President Donald Trump and his administration over the last four years has written itself.

If those asking it “were trying to hurt you, it wouldn’t matter as much. Then you would internalise, saying, ‘Oh, you want to be mean. You’ve said something you know distresses me. Congratulations,’” Oliver told Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night.”