'F**king Furious' John Oliver Rips Right-Wing Media Over Coronavirus Lies

John Oliver’s John Oliver’s just about had it with right-wing media figures ― including radio host Rush Limbaugh, Fox News personalities and TV preachers ― for spreading conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic. The host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” said he’s “fucking furious” about it, especially since many of those figures have the ear of US President Donald Trump.

Oliver showed footage of protesters demanding an end to the shutdowns meant to stop the spread of the virus. Many were simply repeating talking points from those same media figures. And while his administration, at least ostensibly, supports the shutdowns and social distancing measures those people were protesting, even Trump praised the demonstrators as “great people”.