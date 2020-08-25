US Talk Show Host John Oliver Shows How Trump Built The Perfect ‘F**king Monument’ To Himself

John Oliver said the latest news about President Donald Trump’s border wall is “stupider than even I thought was possible.”

Last week, Steve Bannon ― Trump’s former chief strategist ― and three others were charged with defrauding investors in a scheme to supposedly build a private section of the border wall. And that’s not even the worst of the news.

“While we predicted the whole thing would be a shambles, the extent to which that’s been true even we didn’t see coming,” the host of HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ said on Sunday night.