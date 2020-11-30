John Travolta Posts Emotional Message To Fans After Wife's Death

Actor John Travolta posted a gentle, heartfelt message on social media thanking his fans for reaching out to him after his wife’s death from breast cancer.

Travolta’s wife, actress Kelly Preston, died in July after a two-year battle with the disease. She was 57.

“I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year,” Travolta said in a video Instagram message Thursday. “Happy Thanksgiving, and always, love.”