JoJo Siwa Is 'Really Happy' To Be Part Of LGBTQ+ Community After Coming Out

JoJo Siwa is living her truth with plenty of sparkles, but without any labels.

The 17-year-old singer, actor and YouTube superstar — who has cultivated a massive following of millions of young fans — has confirmed she is a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Days after sharing a video of herself lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and showing off a new T-shirt that said “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever,” Siwa addressed the speculation over her sexuality in a 15-minute Instagram Live on Saturday.

“For the last 48 hours, I have gotten the most endless amount of love and support,” she said. “And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really happy.”

In response to a livestream viewer who asked how she chooses to identify, Siwa said she wasn’t ready to put any labels on herself just yet.

“I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people,” she said. “Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK. It’s awesome and the world is there for you.”