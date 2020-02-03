Jonah Hill Posts Funny, Poignant Tribute To His Late Brother And Kobe Bryant

Jonah Hill posted an emotional tribute Thursday to his late brother Jordan Feldstein and Kobe Bryant﻿ after the basketball legend was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

Feldstein, the longtime manager of the pop band Maroon 5, died in 2017 at age 40 from an apparent heart attack. Hill remembered a night in 2010 he spent with his brother, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game, and meeting Bryant.

Hill said he initially hesitated to post the tribute, because it contained an element of humor ― a silly picture he took with a straight face while sitting next to Bryant at the game.

“I’m sitting next to my brother and he’s taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us,” Hill wrote in a caption accompanying the two photos on Instagram. “So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!). My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team!”