'Put A F**king Mask On': Comic's Blunt Coronavirus Plea Makes It Really Simple

A British comedian’s plea to wear masks became a social media sensation over the weekend, offering blunt commentary on why face coverings are needed to protect against the novel coronavirus.

“Yes, they’re uncomfortable. Yes, they steam your glasses up. Yes, they chafe your ears and give you spots on your chin,” said Jonathan Pie, alter ego of comic Tom Walker. “I’ll tell you what’s worse, though: a fucking ventilator tube down your fucking gullet.”