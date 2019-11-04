Jordan Raskopoulos On Her High-Functioning Anxiety: ‘I Don’t Have Stage Fright, I Have Life Fright’

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Jordan Raskopoulos speaks during the City of Sydney CityTalks event at Sydney Town Hall.

Jordan Raskopoulos found out that she has high-functioning anxiety only a few years ago. The comedian’s relationship with anxiety means she has to push herself to go out on weekends to see friends only to freeze when she arrives because she doesn’t know enough people. She’ll hide in the bathroom out of fear people have seen her stressing about not having any friends. Even when she does find her friends, she’ll make excuses to leave early. “All through that entire process I am thinking of a never ending series of scenarios that I need to be worried about,” she said. “I don’t have stage fright, I have life fright.” Anxiety is best known for manifesting in more obvious ways ― think panic attacks, mood swings and excessive rumination ― but it can also marinate below the surface. High-functioning anxiety is when you may feel distressed yet you continue to operate in your day-to-day life, meaning no one around you really knows what’s happening with you internally.

Jordan, who came out as trans in 2016, spoke about her relationship with anxiety at Sydney’s recent CityTalks event - a public series that engages federal and local thought leaders on significant issues. The former lead singer of parody band The Axis of Awesome said she is only fully at ease when she is performing on stage.



“I can’t switch off, I am always anxious about everything - unless I am here. “Even simple tasks involve the expenditure of huge amounts of mental energy so can I burn out and freeze on simple things like conversations and phone calls.” Jordan said she finds it difficult to cope with schedules, deadlines and structured workflow which sometimes results in employers or colleagues presuming she is lazy or unreliable. “People see the way that I behave on stage and presume I am outgoing or extroverted and confident,” she said. “But then they see me in a social setting and I don’t start conversations, I have difficulty holding eye contact. “The conclusion they draw from those sets of behaviours is that I’m rude and aloof. But people see the work I produce is of good quality but they also see that I don’t answer their phone calls and I don’t reply to their emails and I never have drafts in on time.” Jordan added there is a good reason for this behaviour. “Reality is, I am not rude, I am just incredibly shy.