Republican Senator Josh Hawley is being blamed for jinxing his team after he tweeted in support of the Kansas City Chiefs, who then lost on Sunday in Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

Hawley led the effort by some Republicans in the Senate to try to cancel out the votes of millions of Americans in states lost by ex-President Donald Trump, who spread lies and conspiracy theories about the election results. Just after 5pm, the junior senator from Missouri tweeted: