Journalist Cuts Into Trump's Press Conference To Call Him Out On Lying

MSNBC reporter Nicolle Wallace cut into a broadcast of a press conference by President Donald Trump on Wednesday to tell viewers that “the president isn’t telling the truth.”

After Trump said he “insists on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China” and stressed that “millions and millions of dollars” were “taken out very rapidly while he was vice president,” Wallace interrupted the broadcast.

“We hate to do this, really, but the president isn’t telling the truth. These allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden he’s repeating have been investigated by the Ukrainians. None other than The Wall Street Journal included in their report on Friday that the Ukrainians view this issue as having been investigated and adjudicated,” she said. “What’s amazing is that what Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a deflection.”