Fox News Host Juan Williams Destroys Donald Trump In Op-Ed

Fox News’ Juan Williams veered from the network’s usual pro-Donald Trump stance to deliver a punishing blow to the former president’s wobbly legacy.

Williams, a political analyst and co-host of “The Five,” asserted in an opinion piece Monday that Trump will be remembered for his fits of envy and catastrophic missteps in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The bottom line is that he produced the greatest failure of presidential leadership in history,” Williams wrote in The Hill.

The Fox News personality laid out his case for Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic and wrote that while the former president deserved some credit for starting vaccine production, he merited it for nothing else. He highlighted President Joe Biden’s more effective management of the vaccine distribution, citing statistics and approval ratings to condemn the twice-impeached Trump and build a positive case for the new administration’s initial weeks in office.