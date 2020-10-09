Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

A fly created one of the buzziest moments of Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris after it landed on Pence’s head.

The entire episode ― in which the fly stayed on Pence’s head for about two minutes ― seemed like a scripted moment straight out of Hollywood.

But it wasn’t, and that’s why Julia Louis-Dreyfus is so upset.

“Well, I really wish we had thought of this on @veephbo,” the actor said on Instagram Wednesday night, alongside a photo of the fly perched atop Pence.

“Who is controlling that fly?” she quipped.