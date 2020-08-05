Julia Louis-Dreyfus Smacks Down 'Veep' Comparisons Of Trump's Axios Video

Donald Trump’s wild interview with Axios on Monday night is looking like a case of life imitating art to many people.

The art in question? “Veep,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ acclaimed HBO sitcom that focuses on a very unqualified politician.

During the 37-minute interview with Jonathan Swan, the president managed to minimise thousands of coronavirus deaths and not offer a single positive comment about recently deceased civil rights leader John Lewis. However, he sent “good luck” to Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s accused of sex-trafficking, saying he wishes her well.

As a result, many Twitter users couldn’t help but compare the interview to “Veep.” Some people even connected the dots to make it clearer.