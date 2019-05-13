Julian Assange will face a revived investigation over a rape allegation in Sweden after a decision by prosecutors to re-open the case.

The WikiLeaks co-founder, who denies the claim, avoided extradition to Sweden by seeking refuge at the Ecuadorean embassy in 2012. He was evicted from the embassy last month and sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of prosecutions, said Assange should face a new interview into the allegation.

“On account of Julian Assange leaving the Ecuadorian embassy, the circumstances in this case have changed. I take the view that there exists the possibility to take the case forward,” she said.