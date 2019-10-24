Julie Andrews Praises Going To Therapy: 'It Saved My Life In A Way'

The hills are alive with the sound of Julie Andrews’ amazing comments about therapy.

The actor said that going to therapy “saved my life in a way” in an interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday. Andrews, who also wrote about therapy in her new book, “Home Work,” said she made the decision to go after separating from her first husband.

“My head was so full of clutter and garbage. Believe it or not, it was [director] Mike Nichols who really tipped me into wanting to go to therapy because he had been ... he was so sane and so funny and clear. He had a clarity that I admired so much, and I wanted that for myself and I didn’t feel I had it. So I went and got into it, and it saved my life in a way.”

Colbert went on to ask Andrews why she felt it was important to share her experience with therapy. Again, the actor dismantled stigma while calling attention to why it’s so hard for most people to go.

“Why not [talk about therapy] if it helps anybody else have the same idea?” Andrews said. “These days, there’s no harm in sharing it. I think everybody knows the great work it can do. Anybody that is lucky enough to have it, afford it and take advantage of it, I think it would be wonderful.”