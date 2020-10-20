Ben Bolton is usually cool, calm and collected in the ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ kitchen, with his cute quips and bubbly persona making him a fan favourite this season. But on Tuesday the 10-year-old from Victoria will feel the pressure of the cooking competition as things don’t exactly go to plan during a doughnut-themed elimination challenge.

Channel 10 No doughnut: 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ben Bolton

“I really hope it’s not me,” Ben says in a promo when judge Andy Allen reveals two contestants will be going home. The young cook is then seen frantically rushing across the kitchen, after his initial dough for the sweet treats doesn’t look how it’s meant to. “It’s turned into a disaster. I have to chuck it out and start again,” he says. “I’m so stressed.”

At this point judge Jock Zonfrillo steps in to reassure Ben. “Look at me... you’ve got it,” he says, to which the blushing contestant nods. “If I want to stay in this competition, I cannot give up,” Ben then says in a piece-to-camera, reminding viewers why they have fallen in love with his can-do personality just two weeks into the show. Watch the promo here:

Ben is one of 14 contestants aged 9-14 who were selected for ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ this year. He said his grandmother encouraged him to audition for the cooking show. “My gran’s actually a food tech teacher, so she really taught me to cook in the first place,” Ben recently told the Bendigo Advertiser. While one of his first dishes he ever cooked as a “five or six-year-old” was a “plate of sausage rolls made into a circle with pineapples and sesame seeds”, he said his palate has since evolved and he’s experimented with different cuisines.

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo

Steamed bao buns with pork and pickled vegetables are now his favourite to cook. “The first time I ate them was in Albury and I’ve been developing my recipe ever since I ate them,” he said. “My recipe definitely has changed a lot.” The show farewelled three budding cooks, Ryan, Porsha and Etka last week in its first triple elimination. The remaining contestants include Ben, Carter, Dev, Filo, Georgia, Laura, Phenix, Ruby, Salvo, Tiffany and Vienna. ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ airs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10. Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.