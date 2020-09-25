Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
As the promos continue rolling out for the new season of ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’, franchise favourite Callum Hann has offered some advice to the young cooks competing this year.
According to Callum, who placed fourth on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’, “it is easy to get caught up in the moment” while filming and forgetting to taste the food along the way.
“I’d say remember to keep tasting as you go,” he told HuffPost Australia.
“It is easy to get caught up in the moment and before you know it you have gotten the flavour ratios wrong! Also, if in doubt less is more – it is better to get a few things perfect rather than push yourself to pump out lots of elements that are only mediocre.”
The father-of-one said he’s “definitely looking forward” to this season of ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ where judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen will return as judges.
“It’s great to see young people interested in cooking and I am sure the show will inspire other young people to get creative in the kitchen,” he said.
Speaking of cooking as a kid, one of Callum’s recent projects has had him reminiscing on his childhood experiences in the kitchen.
The reality star is hosting a live cooking event with San Remo on Friday, and spoke fondly of using the brand’s pasta sauces back in the day.
“I have been a San Remo customer for years and have used their pasta since I first started cooking as a child,” he said.
On Friday Callum and co-owner of his Sprout restaurant Themis Chryssidis will whip up a Pumpkin and Basil Carbonara that is apparently cheaper and quicker than a food delivery meal. Fans can watch it on the San Remo Facebook page at 7pm AEST.