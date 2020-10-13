ENTERTAINMENT
13/10/2020 9:08 PM AEDT

Junior MasterChef Australia: Ryan, Porsha, And Etka Leave In Dramatic Triple Elimination

Ryan now faces a critical decision: 'It's like asking who do I love more, Mum Or Dad?'

It’s always hard to go first, but Ryan, Etka and Porsha took it on the chin when they were sent home on Wednesday night in ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’s’ first elimination. 

It was a dramatic episode that began with a fun taste test, before a selection of contestants had to cook for judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo

Despite leaving the kitchen early in the competition, there’s no doubt these young cooks will continue pursuing their passion for food and cuisine in the future. 

Channel 10
'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ryan Cheliah

Ryan, the 11-year-old son of 2018 ‘MasterChef’ winner Sashi Cheliah, has said he will have a big decision to make in the future when choosing a career, but no matter what he picks, food will be a big part of his life.

“For a career path I have two main options, engineering and cooking,” he told HuffPost Australia.

“Those two things, I really love doing both of them.”

He said having to choose is “like asking who do I love more - my mum or my dad?”

“Later on in the picture, I will probably have to decide there and then, but in the meantime I’m going to practice both my maths and design skills and also my cooking skills.” 

Channel 10
'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Porsha
Channel 10
'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Etka

Ryan, Porsha and Etka were three of 14 contestants aged 9-14 on ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ this year. 

Ben, Carter, Dev, Etka, Filo, Georgia, Laura, Phenix, Porsha, Ruby, Ryan, Salvo, Tiffany and Vienna beat almost 2,000 aspiring young cooks who auditioned.

Meanwhile Jock ZonfrilloMelissa Leong and Andy Allen have returned as judges after appearing on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’

‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ airs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10. 

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Polling, News, Analysis
All the latest from the 2020 presidential election from HuffPost reporters in the US and around the world
See More
MORE: masterchef australia masterchef melissa leong Jock Zonfrillo Junior MasterChef Australia Junior MasterChef ryan cheliah Andy Allen chef