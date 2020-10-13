It’s always hard to go first, but Ryan, Etka and Porsha took it on the chin when they were sent home on Wednesday night in ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’s’ first elimination. It was a dramatic episode that began with a fun taste test, before a selection of contestants had to cook for judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo. Despite leaving the kitchen early in the competition, there’s no doubt these young cooks will continue pursuing their passion for food and cuisine in the future.

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ryan Cheliah

Ryan, the 11-year-old son of 2018 ‘MasterChef’ winner Sashi Cheliah, has said he will have a big decision to make in the future when choosing a career, but no matter what he picks, food will be a big part of his life. “For a career path I have two main options, engineering and cooking,” he told HuffPost Australia. “Those two things, I really love doing both of them.” He said having to choose is “like asking who do I love more - my mum or my dad?” “Later on in the picture, I will probably have to decide there and then, but in the meantime I’m going to practice both my maths and design skills and also my cooking skills.”

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Porsha