And the 11-year-old credits her grandmother for teaching her these cooking skills.

“They’re both Sri Lankan. My Nanna taught me how to make lots of different Sri Lankan food.”

“I’m very close to my Nanna and my Papa,” Georgia said on the Channel 10 show, explaining she’s also learnt to make dishes that reflect her cultural heritage.

Georgia said that what she loves most about cooking is that “it’s a great way to express myself”, and she has no plans to stop her magic in the kitchen any time soon.

“When I grow up I would love to own a cafe where I could do small nice desserts,” she said.

Georgia is one of 14 contestants aged 9-14 on ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’.

Ben, Carter, Dev, Etka, Filo, Georgia, Laura, Phenix, Porsha, Ruby, Ryan, Salvo, Tiffany and Vienna beat almost 2,000 aspiring young cooks who auditioned.

Meanwhile Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen have returned as judges after appearing on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’.

‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ airs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.