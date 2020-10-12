Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' judge Melissa Leong on 'The Project'

“Jock posted a comment that someone left. It was a particularly racist comment, were you glad that Jock called that out?” ‘The Project’ host Lisa Wilkinson asked. “To be a white man calling out racism is important,” responded Mel. “You know Jock has become such a dear friend, he’s one of my work husbands and he’s just a great human being in terms of the way he sees others. That right there is a perfect example of allyship.”

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen

"You reflect upon the experiences that make you, you and you realise the impact it might have made"@masterchefau's Mel Leong opens up about the racism she’s battled from a young age. Plus, the incredible kids she met on @JrMasterChefAU and why she has hope for the next gen. pic.twitter.com/AyK14mmtYI — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 11, 2020

Back in June Jock shared a screenshot of a private Instagram message on his social media platform, in which the viewer, Graham, used the word ‘gook’, a derogatory term for people of East Asian descent. ″Where to begin with this... Firstly I can only assume you are referring to @fooderati when you used the term ‘gook’....,” Jock wrote, tagging Melissa’s Instagram handle. “She’s actually Melissa, she’s my work wife, my sister, my mate, she drinks espresso like I do, she is able to express and articulate a damn sight better than you can clearly and that is just the beginning Graham. She’s a woman whose origin happens to be different than yours, but why does that make you so afraid? “I feel sorry for you that you cannot see past the colour of someone’s skin or actually the fact they are just different than your white ass in any way.”