Jupiter Is About To Come So Close You Can See Its Moons With Binoculars

Keep an eye on the sky. There’s quite a show in store as Jupiter and Earth will reach their closest point later this month.

Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, will appear bright to the naked eye in the night sky, even in cities. With nothing more than a pair of binoculars, you’ll be able to see several of its moons.

With even a small telescope, you’ll be able to make out the planet’s cloudy bands. Depending on the telescope’s power, you might see its famous (and shrinking) Great Red Spot.

NASA explains how ―and previews this month’s other sky highlights ― here: