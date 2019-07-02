LIFE
Just A Bunch Of Awesome Parents Supporting Their Kids During Pride

These photos of loving parents at Pride events are very moving.

People in the LGBTQ community don’t always have the support of their families. But there are many parents who embrace their LGBTQ kids.

During Pride Month, countless parents attended parades and other celebrations with their LGBTQ children or participated in their honor. Here are some uplifting photos of supportive parents at Pride events around the world.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Frances Goldin, 95, has been attending the Pride march in New York for more than 30 years, holding the same sign, which reads, "I adore my lesbian daughters. Keep them safe."
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at the NYC Pride March with his daughter, Alison, and her wife, Elizabeth Weiland.
