Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To MMA Fight And Twitter Is Confused As Heck

The singer not only challenged the actor to a mixed martial arts match, he also appealed to Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White to host the battle:

Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise ― for some reason.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?

It’s not clear what prompted the challenge or if it was some kind of odd joke.

Earlier this year, Bieber announced he would take a break from music to repair “deep rooted issues,” and in April shared a photo from therapy saying “it’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions.”

He has since released a viral collaboration with Ed Sheeran called “I Don’t Care” and was among a number of stars to appear on “Earth,” Lil Dicky’s new song about climate change.”

But Bieber’s tweet caused Cruise’s name to trend on Twitter and most people were pretty confused by the whole thing: