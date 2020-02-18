Justin Bieber Finally Shaves Off Mustache, World Cheers

NBC via Getty Images Justin Bieber (and his mustache) performs on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

Our long, scruffy national nightmare is over: Justin Bieber has shaved his mustache. The pop star has been rocking a particularly bedraggled form of facial hair for a while now much to the dismay of his legion of fans and even wife Hailey Bieber, who wouldn’t allow him to walk down the aisle at their wedding if said ’stache was present. After the internet banded together to urge the singer to keep a stiff upper lip (and shave his own), Bieber seemingly finally got the message and posted a series of videos of himself on Sunday in the bathroom with a razor. As The Rolling Stones song “Miss You” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You Been Gone” played in the background, the “Yummy” singer shaved his face clean in one fell swoop.

.@JustinBieber documented the shaving of his mustache on his Instagram stories. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/T6OiRzJ6Ix — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) February 16, 2020

Bieber seemed quite content with the new look, sharing a fresh-faced selfie on Instagram after the deed was done. But he went on to tease his fans in the caption that the facial hair might make a return some day. “I shaved,” he captioned a photo of his “baby face,” before somewhat threateningly adding, “MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time.”

The makeover won him major praise on social media with his wife chiming in with “yeeeeee 😍,” while Bieber’s mother added in the comments, “Ya praise God.” “Where the hell is ricardo musatachio?? What have you done with him,” manager Scooter Braun wrote. Beliebers online were similarly enthused with many gleefully posting about the transformation.

i love justin bieber and all but thank god he shaved his mustache — vale (@valeeexv) February 16, 2020

he finally shaved my prayers got answered i am so thankful for this day i am so happy never thought this day would come but justin bieber realy shaved he did it best day of my life pic.twitter.com/6wFbPy5Wqg — morsal is streaming changes (@typicalbizzzle) February 16, 2020

JUSTIN BIEBER FINALLY SHAVED YAAASSSKSKSKS WE WON SISLIEBERS pic.twitter.com/Oh1fuaF50K — MYRA / CHANGES OUT NOW (@forevesr) February 16, 2020

The 25-year-old at least has had a sense of humor about the ordeal. He previously posted a photo with the @dudewithsign Instagram account about his refusal to shave, while promoting his latest work, “Changes.” The new album was released earlier this month along with a revealing 10-part docuseries, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,″ that takes fans behind the curtain of the singer’s sometimes-troubled public persona.