Justin Bieber Thanks Wife Hailey For 'Making Me A Better Man' On First Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber has credited his wife Hailey for making him “a better man” as the pair celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday night, the chart-topping singer shared a black-and-white photo from his wedding day, showing Hailey in her wedding dress and her epic veil, including an adornment which read “Till Death Do Us Part”.

Heaping praise on his wife of one year, he wrote: “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!

“I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!”