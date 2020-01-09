Justin Bieber Announces He Has Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he suffers from Lyme disease as well as a “serious case” of chronic infectious mononucleosis. The singer shared his medical condition on Instagram and directly addressed derogatory comments about his appearance and health.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote. He added that he was “getting the right treatment” after a “rough couple years.”