Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation: ‘This Story Is Factually Impossible’

The allegation was initially denied by Alison Kaye, the general manager of Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, who represents Bieber.

In a since-deleted tweet from an account that has also now been removed, she alleged that Bieber invited her back to the Four Seasons hotel, the location of the alleged incident.

The singer responded after a woman, who identified herself only as Danielle, claimed that she met the star on 9 March 2014, when she was 21 and he was 20, at a music event in Austin, Texas.

Justin Bieber has strongly denied an allegation of sexual assault in a series of tweets shared on Sunday.

The singer has since tweeted that “this story is factually impossible” and said he will be “working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action”.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber wrote.

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly,” he continued. “I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” said Bieber.

“As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

Bieber followed this up by sharing photos, receipts and emails, which he says show that he was never at the Four Seasons, but stayed at an AirBnb in Austin on 9 March, and at the Westin hotel the following night.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” he wrote. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

See all of Bieber’s tweets below: