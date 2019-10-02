Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Photos From His Wedding To Hailey Baldwin

Hours after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time in a formal ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, Monday, the musician shared his first photos of the night on Instagram.

It was so nice they did it twice.

The “Sorry” crooner, 25, posted two sweet black-and-white pictures of himself and Baldwin in what appears to be a photo booth. In the first image, Baldwin adjusts Bieber’s bowtie as the two share a kiss. In the second, the 22-year-old model sticks out her tongue for a sillier snap. Both images also feature the words “The Biebers” with their second wedding date — Sept. 30, 2019 — in the top left-hand corner.

“My bride is [fire],” Bieber captioned the slide show.

The wedding came a little more than one year after the duo tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in 2018, though Baldwin later denied the deed.

According to an interview with Vogue in March, Bieber said the two — who have known each other for nearly a decade and dated for a short while before embarking on two weddings ― decided to marry the first time because they wished to remain celibate and “a desire finally to have sex was one reason they sped to the courthouse.”

People reports that about 150 guests attended the nuptials. Guests included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Jourdon Dunn and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. Bieber’s ex, Caitlin Beadles, was also in attendance.

Congrats (again) to these two crazy kids!