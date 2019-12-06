Justin Timberlake is apologizing to wife Jessica Biel for a “strong lapse of judgement” after he was seen holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright. The singer broke his silence on rumors that he was cheating with a standard Notes app apology on Instagram Wednesday night, a week after raising eyebrows and making headlines for cozying up to the actor. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote. He continued, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.” “This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded. Timberlake and Biel tied the knot back in 2012 after five years of dating. They share 4-year-old son Silas together.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend a fashion show in France in October.