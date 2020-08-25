Musician Justin Townes Earle Dead At Age 38

Scott Dudelson via Getty Images Justin Townes Earle performs onstage during the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival at Golden Gate Park on Oct. 7, 2017 in San Francisco.

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style, has died at 38.

New West Records publicist Brady Brock confirmed his death, but did not immediately provide details.

Earle was the son of country star Steve Earle and over the weekend his family posted an Instagram announcement of his death, telling his fans, “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

His family also posted lyrics from the ballad “Looking for a Place to Land,” from Earle’s 2014 album “Single Mothers.”

“I’ve crossed oceans/Fought freezing rain and blowing sand/I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers/Just looking for a place to land.”

A conscious throwback to old-time country and blues music, Earle released such albums as “Harlem River Blues” and “The Saint of Lost Causes” and was named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony.