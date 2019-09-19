Justin Trudeau Apologises For Wearing Brownface At School Party

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologised on Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup to a costume party in 2001, an image that could undermine his chances for re-election with less than five weeks to go before the national election.

“I should have known better then, but I didn’t and I did it and I’m deeply sorry,” Trudeau told reporters on his campaign plane in Halifax, Nova Scotia, after Time magazine published the image.

The photo, which Time published on Wednesday, was reportedly taken at an “Arabian Nights” gala at West Point Grey Academy, a private school in Vancouver where Trudeau was teaching at the time. The photo allegedly appears in the school’s 2000-2001 yearbook.

Zita Astravas, a spokesperson for the Liberal Party of Canada, confirmed to HuffPost that Trudeau is the man in the picture.