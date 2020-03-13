Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates As Wife Tested For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation as his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is being tested for Covid-19.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a statement on Thursday to say that Grégoire Trudeau had recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK. She began “exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night,” it read.

“She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the Covid-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided.”

The prime minister is exhibiting no symptoms himself, the statement read.