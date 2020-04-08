Justin Trudeau Accidentally Creates A Gross New Term For 'Say It, Don't Spray It'

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped some impromptu new terminology Tuesday that nobody seemed to have prepared on their coronavirus briefing bingo cards.

During his daily press conference from outside his home in Ottawa, which is typically a pretty serious affair, Trudeau advised Canadians that they should continue to abide by social distancing guidelines and that wearing a face mask is a good idea because it protects against people “speaking moistly.”