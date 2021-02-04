Kaley Cuoco Reacts To First Golden Globe Nominations After Years Of 'Big Bang' Snubs

For years, Kaley Cuoco saw nominations rain down upon some of her “Big Bang Theory” co-stars without receiving the major awards recognition for her work on the hit sitcom.

But thanks to the HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant,” which she executive produced and starred in, you can officially put “Golden Globe nominee” before her name.

Cuoco received her first Golden Globe nominations for her work on the globe-trotting comedic thriller on Wednesday morning, picking up nods for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Cuoco is seen in bed listening to the nominations as they are announced. When her name is read aloud, she bursts into tears, collapsing onto herself, while repeatedly exclaiming “Oh my god.”

“Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying,” she wrote alongside the video, before giving a shoutout to her production company, which she named after her beloved late dog. “So proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN! 🐾”