Senator Kamala Harris is dropping her presidential bid. She informed her staff on Tuesday. Harris held a call with her team in Iowa on Tuesday, saying that she had made the decision because of financial struggles experienced by the campaign. “I don’t think anyone on my team was expecting this,” said one staffer, who said they were completely shocked by the news. Harris will be going to New York City and Baltimore to inform staff there, and she intends to travel to the four early states where she has a campaign presence to be with her team there as well this week.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Kamala Harris greets Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden before the start of the U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Ohio U.S. on Oct. 15, 2019.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harris emailed her supporters that she was withdrawing from the presidential race: My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue. I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do. So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret ― but also with deep gratitude ― that I am suspending my campaign today. The news came just as a super PAC reserved airtime in Iowa for an ad blitz, set to begin on Tuesday, meant to bolster the candidate. Harris’ team had been upfront about its financial issues and had cut staff in New Hampshire in order to double down on the caucus state. Presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters after a town hall in Iowa, said he was disappointed the California senator had been forced out of the contest.

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room on Nov. 20, 2019.