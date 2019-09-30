Kamala Harris Has The Perfect Response To Maya Rudolph's 'SNL' Spoof

Senator Kamala Harris﻿, who was spoofed by comic Maya Rudolph on “Saturday Night Live” as a no-nonsense “walking, talking TNT show,” is proving that she knows how to take a joke.

Launching its 45th season with a bang, the show hosted a mock CNN Democratic forum to talk impeachment, because, as Cecily Strong playing anchor Erin Burnett noted, what better way to tackle a national crisis than “with a muddled, 10-person town hall debate.”

As Harris was introduced, Rudolph as the 2020 candidate referred to a now-famous phrase used by Harris in a real-life Democratic debate in June.

“Now, Erin, that little girl you just introduced, that little girl was me,” Rudolph said, clarifying that she’s not “just that little girl.”

“I’m also America’s cool aunt, a fun aunt. I call that a ‘funt’ ― the kind of funt that will give you weed, but then arrest you for having weed,” she continued.

The crowd erupted in laughter over the clear jab at Harris’ controversial record as California’s attorney general from 2011 to 2017, during which more than 1,000 people in the state were jailed for marijuana violations. That’s despite her past admission of having smoked marijuana in college.

Having since evolved on the issue, in July, she partnered with Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) to introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana use and ease the war on drugs.

Despite Rudolph’s round of one-liners, which included proclaiming herself “a smooth-talking lady lawyer” and the embodiment of the TV detective-medical examiner duo Rizzoli and Isles, Harris had the perfect response.

“That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me,” she tweeted Sunday, receiving an enthusiastic reply from the actor.