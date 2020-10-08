Kamala Harris Only Has To Do 1 Thing To Beat Mike Pence In The Debate: Professor

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris only has to repeat one thing to decisively win Wednesday’s debate with Vice President Mike Pence, according to Morgan State University journalism professor Jason Johnson.

Johnson, appearing as a political contributor on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” with Brian Williams on Tuesday, said all Harris has to do “with every question is say ‘You let your boss get sick, the president of the United States is sick because of you ― you’re supposed to be the czar.’”

Pence leads the White House coronavirus task force, which has been condemned for its catastrophic mishandling of the pandemic. At least 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and over 7 million have fallen sick.