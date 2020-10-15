Kamala Harris Cracks Up When Asked 1 Question About Her Debate With Mike Pence

Yes, she noticed it.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday that she was aware of the infamous fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during their debate last week.

Pence didn’t notice the fly, which was so comfortable that it perched there for about two minutes, earning national media attention and viral internet stardom.

“We could see it at home,” Maddow noted. “Could you see it sitting next to him?”

Due to coronavirus precautions, Harris and Pence were seated 12 feet apart and with plexiglass dividers between them.

But the California senator still saw the fly, nodding with a smile in reply to Maddow.

She just didn’t want to talk about it.

“I think that it’s important that we kind of find a way, all of us, to move on,” she said with a laugh. “And kind of fly away from this subject onto something else.”