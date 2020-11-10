For the first time ever, there will be a woman vice-president in the White House.

Kamala Harris made history when she was elected as the 49th US vice-president on Saturday. Starting on Jan. 20, 2021, she’ll be serving under US President-Elect Joe Biden. She’s the first woman and person of colour to hold the high-ranking position.

On Saturday, when Harris gave her first speech as vice-president-elect, she chose an outfit that represented the monumental achievement.

Vogue reported on Saturday that Harris’ white suit was by female-led label Caroline Herrera. The magazine also suggested there may have been a meaning to her pussy-bow blouse, as well, speculating that she made the choice “perhaps in silent protest against President Trump’s most famous line.”

In the speech she gave on Saturday, Harris said she hoped girls would be inspired by her win, and she looked forward to see them follow in her footsteps.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” she said. “Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way.”

On Saturday evening, writer Austin Channing Brown posted a call on Twitter for parents to share photos of their children watching Harris’ speech, to see how they were responding.

Can y’all post the pics of your children watching MVP Kamala Harris tonight? — Austin Channing Brown (@austinchanning) November 8, 2020

The results were inspiring. Many people from around the world responded with photos of their daughters watching the speech, marvelling at how someone who looked like them had attained that kind of power. It soon expanded to pictures of nieces and granddaughters.

we don’t have a TV but set it up on the laptop to watch with our daughters. 7yo brought me tissues to dry my tears. 9yo asked, “am I one of the little girls she’s talking about?” pic.twitter.com/uyZz5gJurj — Fiona Miller (@fionarmiller) November 8, 2020

Our 9 year old lost it so her Mom and brother piled on tight. pic.twitter.com/lojDw2c1X7 — Lianna Carrera (@LiannaC) November 8, 2020

My son-in-law snapped this of my daughter watching Kamala. (She’s a big fan of yours also, BTW 😊) pic.twitter.com/DkShfKgqHK — Tracy Balzer (@alisteninglife) November 8, 2020

She was born 17 days after Trump was elected. I feel so much relief. pic.twitter.com/faVokDegp5 — Naomi Duckworth (@NoIAmNaomi) November 8, 2020

Joy. And sweet, sweet victory 💙 pic.twitter.com/uyIO77FFY1 — Abby Maslin (@abby_maslin) November 8, 2020

My nieces discussing running in 2052. It’s possible! pic.twitter.com/MYoOr5izQA — Marty Bryde (@cassandreb23) November 8, 2020

The message sent to all young girls, but especially girls of colour, was a powerful one: You, too, can be whatever you want to be. It’s a message lots of girls are frequently told, but there aren’t many examples to prove that it’s true.

As some parents pointed out, Kamala’s victory was important for boys to see, too.

Boys need female role models too. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fEOwOQw9xh — Christine Dabrieo (@chrisdab603) November 8, 2020

In an interview with U.S. media company theSkimm, Harris talked about how important it is to her that the open doors to other people from marginalized communities.

“I’ve been the first woman and the first person of colour in almost every position I’ve had,” she said.

“I was raised by my mother, and one piece of advice she would say is, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you’re not the last.’”