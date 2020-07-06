Just when we thought things had gone a little quiet in the world of Kanye West, the prolific rapper has reiterated his intention to run for US president this year.

Kanye first mentioned that he wanted to set up residence in the White House way back in 2015, after accepting the Video Vanguard award at the MTV VMAs.

In the years since, the Touch The Sky star has sporadically mentioned his hopes to run for president, and after keeping his head down for a short spell, tweeted a reminder to everyone about his political ambitions on Saturday night.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote, before adding: “I am running for president of the United States.”