Kanye West Issues Public Apology To Wife Kim Kardashian: ‘I Did Not Cover Her Like She Has Covered Me’

Kanye West has publicly apologised to Kim Kardashian West for making a series of claims about his wife and her family.

On Wednesday, Kim called for “compassion and empathy” in a lengthy statement addressing her husband’s bipolar disorder, saying she hoped doing so could challenge the stigma around mental health.

Following a difficult week for the music star, Kanye has now tweeted an apology.

“I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he tweeted.

“To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”