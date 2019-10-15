Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian For Dressing 'Too Sexy' For The Met Gala

The Met Gala is always a source of anxiety for Kim Kardashian.

But this year, husband Kanye West raised the tension even higher when he criticized her outfit ― and basically her whole image ― just before the May ball that’s often called fashion’s biggest night out.

On Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” viewers saw West tear into Kardashian’s Thierry Mugler corset look for being “too sexy.”

“Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls,” West, who recently converted to Christianity, said. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of now, what — about to be four kids?”

The rapper added that a “corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

Kardashian rejected her husband’s criticism. West, after all, has rapped about gang bangs, having sex with his four sisters-in law, sending dick pics and implying he wants to have sex with Taylor Swift, among many other explicit lyrics.