Kanye West Is Officially A Billionaire, But The Rapper Thinks He’s Been Undervalued

Kanye West is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. The publication provided a glimpse into the rapper and fashion designer’s personal finances and valued his net worth at $1.3 billion. That includes valuing his stake in the Yeezy trainers line, which Forbes describes as “one of the great retail stories of the century,” at $1.26 billion.

PA Kanye West

Added to that, Forbes said the statement of assets supplied to them by West’s team lists $17 million in cash and $35 million in stocks. Other notable assets, according to his team, are $81 million in property and $21 million in land. The music star and his wife, Kim Kardashian, are known to own several properties in Los Angeles and Wyoming. There is also the matter of the 42-year-old’s music. In total, his GOOD Music and the rights to his back catalogue is worth at least $90 million, Forbes said.

However, the outlet, which stressed there was a lack of independent verification for the figures, also listed Kanye as having debt of about $100 million. That adds up to the $1.3 billion total, the magazine said, placing him above sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who has a comparatively modest $1 billion net worth, largely from her cosmetics business.

Pierre Suu via Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Kanye West