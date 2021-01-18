Television host Karl Stefanovic didn’t mince his words on Monday when taking a dig at international tennis players who have complained about hotel quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open. At least 72 tennis players have been forced into a hard isolation after three flights into Melbourne found positive COVID-19 cases. Karl sarcastically said on air he felt “a little bit sorry” for the elite sports stars before describing them as “high maintenance” and “spoilt”.

“I do feel a little bit sorry for tennis players,” the TV presenter said on the ‘Today’ show during a segment where he and co-host Allison Langdon spoke to retired tennis player and now sports presenter Todd Woodbridge. “No you don’t,” Allison quipped, which cued Karl’s subsequent sarcastic spiel.

Channel 9 'Today' hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Landgon discuss international tennis players complaining about quarantining in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images Tennis players and officials arrive on a charter flight in Melbourne on January 14, 2021, before quarantining for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

“They get up in the morning, they hit some balls. They go for breakfast, hit more balls,” he began. “They go and have a bite to eat at lunch, hit more balls. Have a massage maybe, have a sleep. Then they get up and hit more balls and maybe go clubbing at night. They have these infringements on the lifestyle, it is pretty difficult.” Karl then went on to describe the tennis players: “They are just like racehorses; Pedantic, peculiar. They are high maintenance, spoiled”. “Who you are talking about? Yourself now?” Allison laughed. Later on in the show, Karl said it was important for the sports stars to realise why the quarantine restrictions were being enforced, particularly after Melbourne’s 112-day hard lockdown last year to combat a significant second wave. “I think people who have been through what they have been through in Victoria and Melbourne, or actually anywhere who has been through quarantine, any Australian sitting in quarantine now, [will think] ‘Hang on, this is tough’,” he said. “Everyone knows it’s tough, but we are trying to protect a lifestyle here.”

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images Tennis players, coaches and officials arrive at a hotel in Melbourne on January 15, 2021, before quarantining for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed at the weekend that the year’s first Grand Slam will go ahead from February 8 despite anger from players forced into hard quarantine in Melbourne due to the cases on their charter planes. So far more than 70 players and their entourages have to isolate for two weeks and cannot leave their hotel rooms in Melbourne to train after infections were reported on three flights ferrying players.

A positive case was reported late on Sunday from the third flight which landed a day earlier and had ferried 58 passengers from Doha, where the Grand Slam’s qualifiers were held. Twenty-five players were on board but the passenger, who tested negative before the flight, is not a player. “The 25 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel room for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible for practise,” the Australian Open said in a statement. Other players who arrived in different planes are also undertaking a mandatory 14-day quarantine but are permitted to leave their hotels for five hours a day to train, raising questions about the integrity of the Grand Slam. French player Alize Cornet apologised on Monday after many social media users hit out at her for criticising Australia’s strict COVID-19 quarantine protocols ahead of the tournament. She said the situation was “insane” because weeks of training was “going to waste” but was quickly reminded that she was better off than many Victorian residents who endured worse as authorities looked to curb the spread of the virus.

After my last (deleted) tweet I feel like I need to apologize to you Australian people. Your reaction to this tactless comment made me realize what you've been through last year & how much you suffered. I guess I feel a bit anxious about all this & I better have shut my mouth

1/2 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 17, 2021

But sometimes we make mistakes and the last thing I wanted to do was to hurt your feelings. Don't be mad at me Aussie people, you've always been one of my favorite ! I promise I'll stay quiet for a while 😉. Take care 🙏

2/2 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 17, 2021

