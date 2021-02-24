Karl Stefanovic Grills 'MAFS' Star Sam Over His Treatment Of Wife Coco

‘Today’ show host Karl Stefanovic was so unimpressed with the second episode of ‘Married At First Sight’ that on Wednesday he blasted contestant Sam for his treatment of new wife Coco.

Tuesday’s episode saw three more couples tie the knot, including Sam and Coco, whose “train wreck wedding” had everybody talking after the bride seemed keen and the groom was less than smitten.

“I don’t want to look like an arsehole, she’s definitely extra and out there, she’s not my cup of tea,” Sam told the cameras after the nuptials.

“She’s not my type, far from it, that’s being brutally honest.”

Sam’s behaviour on ‘MAFS’, which airs on the same network as ‘Today’, left Karl huffing on air.

After having a go at the reality show’s experts for making the unfortunate match, Karl admitted Channel 9′s “upstairs” would “be phoning” him for sharing his strong opinions about Sam.

“Not real happy with you,” the TV host said as he introduced Sam as a guest on the breakfast program. “What is your problem with Coco?”

“It wasn’t my normal cup of tea. She had all these one-liners and I didn’t know what she was talking about,” Sam said. “I do drop my guard eventually but on the wedding day, yeah... I wasn’t really into it on the wedding day, to be honest.”

Karl told Sam that he was the problem, not Coco, before calling him a “grouse mouse”.

“Is it any wonder you can’t find a partner when you judge them within two minutes?” Karl said. “It’s a problem for you, isn’t it?”

You can watch the ‘Today’ footage here: