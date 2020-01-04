Karlie Kloss Gets Dragged By 'Project Runway' Contestant's Kushner Comment

A “Project Runway” contestant was not happy with host Karlie Kloss’ opinion of the garment he created, dishing back a sassy remark about the model’s marriage to the brother of presidential aide Jared Kushner.

Contestant Tyler Neasloney was eliminated from Bravo’s fashion competition series after judges panned the outfit he designed for Kloss to wear to a fashion event in Paris. Neasloney said the look was inspired by former U.S. first ladies, but the judges weren’t feeling it ― particularly Kloss, who said it missed the mark.

When judge Brandon Maxwell said he couldn’t imagine Kloss wearing the garment anywhere, Neasloney snapped: “Not even to the dinner with Kushners?”